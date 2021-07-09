Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.63% of Travelzoo worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

