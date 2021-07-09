Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

