Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Truist cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

