Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 44,500 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1,034.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Heska worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

