Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of El Pollo Loco worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.