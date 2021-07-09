Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Option Care Health worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

