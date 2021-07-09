Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.72, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.87. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

