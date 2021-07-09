Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 854,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

