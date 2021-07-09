Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of Aspen Aerogels worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.