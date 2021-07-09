Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

