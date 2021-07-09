Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 107,300 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

