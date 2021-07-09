Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 117,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

