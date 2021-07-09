Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 337,600 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,333,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.