Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 480,300 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 480,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Navient worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

