Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,700 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Golden Entertainment worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.