Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 94,288 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of HomeStreet worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

