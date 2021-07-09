Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 76,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 26,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 38,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.