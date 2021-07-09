Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Repay worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

