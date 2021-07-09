REPO (REPO) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $66,668.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00164549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,479.17 or 0.99993247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00936781 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

