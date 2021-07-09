Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.18 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Request has a total market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $859,932.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00896705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00089442 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

