Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenaris S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

TS stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 511.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 348,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

