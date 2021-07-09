Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENI (NYSE: E):

7/6/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/6/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/1/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2021 – ENI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – ENI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – ENI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 1,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

