Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

