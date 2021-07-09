Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 9th (AEM, AXP, DPM, FORA, KCDMY, MKGAY, MTY, OGI, RCH, REGI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 9th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$121.50 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

