Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 9th (ADDYY, NIO, STM, VCTR, VEGPF, VER, VKTX, VLOWY, VLVLY, VMD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 9th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from an average rating to a buy rating.

Get adidas AG alerts:

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.