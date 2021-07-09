Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/21/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/10/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. 1,031,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,107. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

