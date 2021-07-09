Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) in the last few weeks:
- 7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 6/21/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/11/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/10/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
NYSE BUD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. 1,031,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,107. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
