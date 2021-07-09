Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX):

6/25/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €73.50 ($86.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAX opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.82. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €68.49.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

