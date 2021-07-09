ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.15. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 5,759,628 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $18.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

