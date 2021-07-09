Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,528 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after buying an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

