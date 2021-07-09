Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 2.4% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 165.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 138,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

