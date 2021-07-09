Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 185,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,805,056 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.15.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.