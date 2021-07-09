Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

