Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.26. 1,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

