Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.26. 1,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $634.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
