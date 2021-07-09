Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $63,782.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $22.27 million and approximately $63,782.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00899619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

