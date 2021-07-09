Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.