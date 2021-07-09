Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 67,937 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

