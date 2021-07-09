Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.