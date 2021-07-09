Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:RCH traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$29.55 and a 52 week high of C$43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

