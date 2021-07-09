Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.43. 112,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$29.55 and a twelve month high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,097 shares in the company, valued at C$181,081,366.15. Insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

