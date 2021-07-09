Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.89. Ricoh shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

