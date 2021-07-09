Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Philip A. Riley Purchases 500 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Philip A. Riley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $24.91. 4,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,555. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

