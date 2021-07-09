Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.29. 1,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 580,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

