Rio DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

