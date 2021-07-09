Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,920 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,152.31 ($80.38).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,993 ($78.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £97.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

