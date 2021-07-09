Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $14.44 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $4.42 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000150 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

