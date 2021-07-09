Ritocoin (RITO) Market Capitalization Achieves $358,293.77

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $358,293.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,613,266,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,191,582 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

