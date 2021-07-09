River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.19

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.19 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 18,492 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £185.44 million and a PE ratio of 39.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.19.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

