Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Shares Up 13.4%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)’s share price shot up 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 22,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 83,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

