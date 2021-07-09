ROAD Hits Market Capitalization of $167,362.83 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $167,362.83 and approximately $18,242.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00121677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00162694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.70 or 1.00250363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00948432 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

