Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

